SECTIONS
Diversions Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
P Share Print

Liberals blast Chris Matthews for praising Trump's 'true presidential behavior'

Following response to Ginsburg death

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2020 at 8:58pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews was criticized by fellow liberals Monday over a tweet that commended President Trump's response to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Matthews, a fervent critic of Trump on his long-running show "Hardball" -- from which he was ousted back in March -- said the president was "right to show respect for RBG.

"True presidential behavior," Matthews went on. "Far too rare." It was not immediately clear to what specific action or statement of Trump's Matthews was referring.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×