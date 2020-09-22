Liberals blast Chris Matthews for praising Trump's 'true presidential behavior'

(FOX NEWS) -- Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews was criticized by fellow liberals Monday over a tweet that commended President Trump's response to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Matthews, a fervent critic of Trump on his long-running show "Hardball" -- from which he was ousted back in March -- said the president was "right to show respect for RBG.

"True presidential behavior," Matthews went on. "Far too rare." It was not immediately clear to what specific action or statement of Trump's Matthews was referring.

