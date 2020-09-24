Liberals implode as evidence suggests happiest wives are religious conservatives

(NEON NETTLE) – As more evidence seemingly suggests, the Judeo-Christian values are essential contributing factors to both social stability and well being of families.

According to a report The New York Times, a study from the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institution found that "the happiest of all American wives consider themselves religious conservatives."

As The Blaze noted, the finding didn't go down with liberals.

A New York Times Opinion tweet read: "It turns out that the happiest of all wives in America are religious conservatives, followed by their religious progressive counterparts."

It would seem such a report would be strange for people to get upset about.

But the source of the anger maybe be found in the title: "The Ties That Bind: Is Faith a Global Force for Good or Ill in the Family?"

For many of today's progressive so-called liberals, the idea that religion is the basis for social stability and personal happiness is offensive, and that may be down to the fact they are forced to address their doubts they could be brainwashed by an idealism that doesn't have their best interests.

