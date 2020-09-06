Liberty tells staff to refrain from interacting with Jerry Falwell Jr.

(AP) -- LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Staff members at Liberty University have been instructed to refrain from interacting with the school’s ousted president, Jerry Falwell Jr.

The university’s general counsel, David Corry, wrote in an email to staff Thursday that Falwell had made “uncomfortable” calls to some employees after resigning last week, The News & Advance reported Friday. Corry told employees they cannot give Falwell information about the school or do any favors for him while on the job because the interactions could create the perception that he is helping manage the school.

“This impression is not well received by our supporters who do not want Mr. Falwell to be running Liberty University behind the scenes,” Corry wrote.

