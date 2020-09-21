Limbaugh: Why Biden won't release names of Supreme Court nominees

President Trump made public a list of potential Supreme Court nominees during the 2016 election and recently added names. Now, with Democrats demanding that Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat not be filled until after the inauguration in January, Joe Biden's refusal to do the same is drawing more scrutiny.

There's at least one reason Biden hasn't done it, said talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday.

And her name is Stacey Abrams.

Limbaugh said he's been told, though it hasn't been confirmed, that Abrams, "the perennial 'I should be governor of Georgia' woman — is at the top of it."

"That is a reason to keep the list hidden, if you ask me," he said.

Every Democrat, Limbaugh said, is "screaming that Trump should not make the pick until after the election."

But they can't have it both ways, he said.

"You don’t get to say that we need to wait for the next president to pick when your nominee will not make his list public. How can the voters make an informed choice? They can’t."

Biden has argued that releasing a list could "influence" those who are on it and put them under "unrelenting political attacks."

Limbaugh pointed out that Trump made the Supreme Court an issue during his successful 2016 campaign, when many Americans had concern about any justice who would be picked by Hillary Clinton.

Among the possible candidates named by Trump are several respected women who recently have been through the Senate confirmation process.

The left-leaning CNN had to "fact check" several comments from Biden in the wake of Ginsburg's death.

On Sunday, CNN said, Biden "made false claims in a Sunday speech in which he urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday."

CNN reported Biden claimed Trump's campaign only suggested he release a list of candidates after Ginsburg died.

"This is just wrong. The Trump campaign and Trump himself had repeatedly said prior to Ginsburg's death that Biden should release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees," CNN found.

Biden also falsely claimed, "By the way, there's no court session between now and the end of this election."

The court's next session begins Oct. 5, nearly a month before the election.