Louisville officer who criticized BLM and Antifa in email relieved of command, to retire

(FOX NEWS) A Louisville police officer who criticized Black Lives Matter activists and Antifa supporters in an email last month was relieved of her command and will retire, officials said Friday.

Maj. Bridget Hallahan, 47, sent an email in August saying members of both groups will be "the ones washing our cars" and "cashing us out at the Walmart." In response, she was relieved of her duties leading the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fifth Division and will retire Oct. 1, interim Chief Robert Schroeder said during a news briefing.

"We are aware of these emails and we have been looking into them," Schroeder said. "They were her personal opinions and do not represent the views of this department."

