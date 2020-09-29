Man accused of dismembering, 'boiling' parents who cut him off financially

(KNEWZ) -- A trial has begun for Joel Guy Jr. — a man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents for cutting him off financially, then trying to chemically dissolve their bodies to cover up the crime.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, a jury has been seated for the trial of Joel Guy Jr., who stands accused of murdering his mother Lisa Guy, 55, and his father Joel Guy Sr., 61.

Authorities claim that Guy Jr’s parents told him during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday that they would be cutting him off financially. The son denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Read the full story ›