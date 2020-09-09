Mark Meadows: Additional documents spell 'real trouble' for top FBI officials

Additional documents have surfaced that spell trouble for top FBI officials involved in the Obama administration's probe of Trump-Russia collusion, according to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday the FBI officials are in "real trouble," the Washington Examiner reported.

"Additional documents that I’ve been able to review say that a number of the players, the Peter Strzoks, the Andy McCabes, the James Comeys, and even others in the administration previously are in real trouble because of their willingness to participate in an unlawful act and I use the word unlawful at best, it broke all kinds of protocols and at worst people should go to jail as I mentioned previously," Meadows said.

The comments follow Strzok's insistence in media interviews promoting his new book that the FBI's probe of the Trump campaign was legitimate and that the president was "compromised" by Russia.

TRENDING: Kaepernick nominated for NFL Hall of Fame, and a USA Today columnist supports the move

But Meadows said the documents don't back up Strzok, who was fired in 2018 after the disclosure of anti-Trump text messages.

Meadows said the president has "encouraged not only declassification, but full transparency" on the issue.

"I can tell you, it’s real easy for Peter Strzok to go on '60 Minutes' when he doesn’t have to raise his right hand and tell the truth. In all of this interview, I can tell you this. It’s not backed up by the facts. It’s not backed up by documents that I’ve seen. And ultimately, his house of cards will come falling down," Meadows said.