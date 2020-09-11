Meanwhile, back on Planet Pelosi …

When Nancy Pelosi decided to channel her inner Marie Antoinette in the Blowout-Heard-Round-the-World, she had the opportunity to redeem her mistake by – wait for it – apologizing. Instead she played the victim by claiming she was "set up," as if her hairdresser had somehow snatched Nancy off the street, forcibly bundled her into the salon and ripped off her mask.

And in a way, Pelosi DID have her mask ripped off her. Big time. As a result, lots of people in her district got to see the flaming hypocrite that lay underneath.

Pelosi's "let them eat cake" behavior just created a lot more Trump supporters, especially among the thousands of small businesses unable to operate under the draconian rules Pelosi herself endorsed. It illustrated how very indifferent she is to the financial hardships and shattered business dreams of the peasants in her jurisdiction.

(Side note: Whenever Democrats catch a conservative public figure in an act of hypocrisy, they instantly demand escalating numbers of groveling apologies, which are never good enough. But when Nancy is caught? It automatically becomes, as San Francisco Mayor London Breed cited, all Trump's fault because we have a "terrorist" and a "dictator" running the country. Breed also said anyone upset about Pelosi Antoinette's action needs to "move on." So there you go. Pelosi is a freedom-fighter against Orange Man's dictatorship. Woot! Go, Nancy!)

Of course, maybe we shouldn't be too hard on Pelosi. She's simply one of many politicians who have violated their own COVID-19 rules while claiming their actions are justified. Meanwhile leftist politicians across the board give passes to the crowds of violent anarchists ransacking our cities since, of course, the coronavirus is only spread by churchgoers, not rioters.

TRENDING: NBC analyst: Trump's Hispanic support should panic Democrats

In short, to paraphrase Tucker Carlson, Pelosi's hair salon incident is a metaphor for how liberals see our country. The rules are for thee, not for me.

Pelosi's salon visit is an example of a sociopathic personality trait common among politicians: the lack of a conscience, of a sense of empathy with the victims of one's behavior. Madame Antoinette actually followed up the salon "set-up" accusation with another act of unmitigated gall when she tweeted her support of "hard working families" on Labor Day (for which she was justifiably roasted by her constituents). Nancy will never have to face the fallout of defunding the police or allowing rioters to torch her business. Meanwhile she has the audacity to quote the Gospel of Matthew to justify releasing violent criminals from jail. Isn't that nice?

Pelosi's hypocrisy is secondary to her inability to comprehend why the peasants found her behavior offensive. This is the reason why, barring the extremely high likelihood of voter fraud, Trump is going to win in a landslide in November.

In fact, Pelosi (among many others) has done little but make political hay out of the whole COVID-19 thing. Last May, in a moment of candor, she admitted the lockdowns were "really quite an exciting time for us" before remembering to put on her sad face and lament the number of people "tragically dead" from the virus. Pelosi is thrilled at the opportunity to exploit this crisis, especially if her hair looks nice.

But this latest incident may be the straw the breaks the camel's back.

It's clear America is a divided country. Not between the rich and the poor, as Madame Antoinette would have us believe, but between the left and, well, everyone else. "Progressive Democrats set the rules for everyone else and a fluid, ever-changing set of nothings for themselves," notes columnist Derek Hunter. "There are no standards to which Democrats will hold themselves. You can't open your business, patronize establishments you deem essential, and countless other things the Democrats don't want you to do. Of course, they can do all of them and more, but you need to shut up about it or else they'll come for you."

If you doubt this, just ask the owner of the salon where the infamous blowout occurred; she has been forced to relocate due to death threats. "I'm actually afraid to go back" to San Francisco, she said. The woman's business is now destroyed. Woot! Another one bites the dust! Go, Nancy!

In what's being called the "blow dryer rebellion," the peasants are revolting against this kind of blatant hypocrisy. "After all, the rules that keep salons shut are not observed by the elites. Just little people have to play by those oppressive rules," observes Monica Showalter at the American Thinker, who cites "angry hairstylists, who have been forced to pay a disproportionate price for COVID, as have gyms, churches, small 'nonessential' businesses, schools, restaurants, bars, and other small fry – and stay closed, pretty much forever, until the last COVID case goes away. There is no other plan put out by the blue states, and that's effectively a death sentence on their businesses – for nothing."

Even the leftist Sacramento Bee lamented how "Pelosi has handed Trump and Fox terrific ammunition in their quest to depict the COVID-19 pandemic as an overblown hoax perpetuated by Democrats seeking political gain." (For once, this isn't Fake News.)

Progressive Sacramento Bee columnist Gil Duran agreed: "In politics, it's best to avoid scandal. If a scandal cannot be avoided, however, the crisis playbook is simple. First, acknowledge wrongdoing. Second, apologize and take full responsibility. Third, outline a plan to make amends (then follow through). Then, maybe, lie low for a while. Instead, Pelosi issued a statement claiming that she – the most powerful Democratic lawmaker in the nation – didn't know the rules. … She knows how it looks to most Americans when someone of her wealth and stature scoffs at rules. Yet she played right into the GOP's worst stereotypes of her as a super-wealthy and entitled elite. … Pelosi's blowout handed Trump a powerful and deadly argument. If it's safe for Pelosi to get her hair done, why isn't it safe to go to church, school or work? If an octogenarian can survive a salon visit as COVID-19 deaths peak, why can't we all resume normal life?"

Because normal life doesn't hand Democrats more power. So yes, let them eat ice cream.

"There are two Americas," concludes Derek Hunter, "and we'd better work like hell to make sure the America imposing hypocrisy on the country is crushed in November, or else it will crush us."

But at least Nancy's hair looks lovely.

Patrice Lewis is pleased to announce the availability of the complete collection of 52 Country Living Series ebooklets, representing over 17 years of homesteading experience. Subjects include preparedness, frugality, rural skills, food preservation, and more. Click this link for details.