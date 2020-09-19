Mexican journalist who reported on cartels found beheaded

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) The body of a Mexican journalist who had reported on the country's cartels and smuggling organizations was found decapitated this week in what is the fifth-known killing of a member of the press this year in Mexico, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Julio Valdivia Rodriguez, a local reporter who had worked for seven years for Diario El Mundo, was found Wednesday near the train tracks in Tezonapa, Veracruz, in eastern Mexico. The 41-year-old man's body and head were recovered several feet apart from his motorcycle, which bore his company's logo. His employer said investigators told them that he had been beheaded and his body transferred to the railway. Investigators will consider if Valdivia Rodriguez's work was related to the crime.

