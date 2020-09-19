Minneapolis 'autonomous zone' blocked emergency response to assault, says victim's wife

(FOX NEWS) The owner of a Minneapolis auto repair shop said was he was violently attacked last month near a barricaded "autonomous zone" that has impeded authorities from responding to emergencies.

The owner of Mill City Autobody, who asked to only be identified by his first name, Dan, out of concerns for his safety, told Fox News that a man came from the so-called occupied zone dubbed "The Free State of George Floyd" and knocked him unconscious Aug. 5 and attempted to rob him.

"I was in my office and I heard a noise. I was talking to the guy and I woke up after that in the hospital," he said. "He broke my computer and took stuff out of my desk."

