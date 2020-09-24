SECTIONS
Minnesota Trump supporters' home burnt, pro-BLM graffiti on garage

Fire was deliberately set in middle of the night

Published September 24, 2020 at 11:52am
(BREITBART) – A home belonging to supporters of President Donald Trump in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post. A news release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department noted that the home's occupants had a "fairly large 'Trump 2020' sign that was destroyed."

Deana Molla, who claims to be one of the owners of the vandalized home, shared photos of the arson and vandalism via Facebook. According to police, the slogans "Biden 2020," "BLM," and a capital letter "A" with a circle around it – a symbol for the left-wing group Antifa – were spray-painted on the garage.

Local police and firefighters rescued three dogs in kennels and four puppies located in a garage, which was burned down by the arsonists.

