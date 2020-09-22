SECTIONS
Mother Teresa's simple (really simple!) trick for becoming closer to Jesus

Before you get out of bed, say this one thing every day

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2020 at 2:44pm
(ALETEIA) -- Coffee in hand, I started off the other morning zombie style — scrolling Facebook and ignoring the many things I had to do, including leading my kids in our customary prayer time.

So when a video popped up on the screen titled “Mother Teresa taught me this simple trick to become closer to Jesus,” I called the kids over — delighted to turn some spiritual instruction over to Father Gary Caster, a priest I’ve heard speak now and then, one who never disappoints.

“Before you get out of bed,” he shared the story of guiding his sister on the basics of pursuing a spiritual life after she’d left the faith for 30 years, “Say ‘Good morning, Jesus.'”

Read the full story ›

