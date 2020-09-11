SECTIONS
MoneyON WALL STREET
P Share Print

Nasdaq closes lower to end its worst week since March as tech continues to struggle

'The next couple of sessions will be crucial in judging the possible extent of the pullback'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2020 at 7:27pm
P Share Print

(CNBC) The Nasdaq Composite fell in another volatile session on Friday as the continuing tech sell-off drove the benchmark to its worst week in months.

The Nasdaq closed 0.6% lower at 10,853.55. At its session high, the composite rose as much as 1%; it was down more than 1.7% at one point as well. Apple dropped 1.3% and Amazon fell by 1.9%. Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft were all down.

The S&P 500 eked out a small gain after gyrating between solid gains and steep losses. The broader-market index closed about 0.1% higher at 3,340.97. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 131.06 points, or 0.5%, at 27,665.64. The 30-stock average was up 294.24 points, or 1.1%, at its session high and fell as much as 86.46 points.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×