We'll 'never do any of these lockdowns again,' says governor

After appearing with new White House pandemic adviser Dr. Scott Atlas, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said his decision not to shut down the state two months ago amid a coronavirus spike has been vindicated amid a continued decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"People said you have to shut down Florida, it will be exponential, it will run away, it will never go down unless you shut down," he recalled at a news conference in The Villages retirement community on Monday.

DeSantis said he looked at the "life cyle" of the virus in different parts of the United States and around the world. He decided to focus on the vulnerable, advise others to take basic precautions and make sure hospitals have what they need, knowing that if that were done, "we'd be able to get through it and minimize the harm to society."

TRENDING: CDC now says 94% of COVID deaths had an underlying condition, only 6% were COVID alone

He noted that the theme parks in Florida, Universal and Disney, have reopened, whereas in California they're still shut down and have no "pathway" to reopening.

In his state, he said, the last "piece of the puzzle" is reopening pubs and bars in Central Florida and moving the three counties in the state's south to the next phase.

The state regained 74,000 jobs in July, he said, contending that if the state had been shut down, it would have lost 300,000 to 400,000 jobs.

"So I think that we understand what we need to do. But we will never do any of these lockdowns again," DeSantis said. "And I hear people say they'll shut down the country, and honestly I cringe."

Did Florida's governor make the right decision in not locking down the state? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The reference apparently was to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vow that if scientists on his staff advised him to lock down the entire nation, he would do it.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: "We will NEVER do any of these lockdowns again." pic.twitter.com/YxJh2nxiV3 — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2020

Before his visit to The Villages, DeSantis held a panel discussion in Tallahassee with Atlas.

Atlas pointed out that infections and deaths are declining in the Sun Belt states.

"The American public should feel cautiously optimistic here about what’s going on," Atlas said. "There is no need for fear at this point."

Emphasizing that COVID-19 poses little risk to young people, he said college football should go on, and schools should be open to in-person classes.

"This shouldn’t really be a point of controversy. College football should be open. It can be done safely," Atlas said. "College sports is a big part of America and it’s a big part of the economic engine."

Atlas said the U.S. is "the only nation among our peer nations that are hysterical about opening schools ... the only country that seems to be willing to sacrifice our children out of our own fear."

He said testing people for coronavirus who do not have symptoms is counter-productive.

"When you start a program of testing simply to detect positive cases among asymptomatic low-risk groups, the outcome from that is to close the schools," Atlas said. "And the goal of testing is not to close things. The goal of testing is to protect the vulnerable while we open the schools and open the economy."

See remarks by Atlas:

Dr. Scott Atlas: “We are the only nation among our peer nations that are hysterical about opening schools…the only country that seems to be willing to sacrifice our children out of our own fear” (this 8/31/20 FL presser https://t.co/SLvDKcLOJM) pic.twitter.com/8KIy2WmBpC — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) August 31, 2020

The left-leaning World Council of Churches also made a case for sending children back to the classroom, arguing the damage done by quarantines far outweighs any health risks from the coronavirus itself, Breitbart News reported.

"For children, the COVID-19 pandemic is more about the impact of containment measures than a health issue, as such," the WCC states on its website. "Confinement may put children at risk for domestic violence and affect their rights to education, care and protection."

The WCC cited Cornelius Williams, associate director and global chief of child protection for UNICEF's program division, who called the lockdowns a "crisis within a crisis, where containment measures pose a serious threat to basic rights, such as education, care, protection, decent living standards and even the right to play with other kids."

CNN published an article Friday titled "'Reassuring' study finds children have small risk of death and severe illness from coronavirus."

It cited recent studies showing severe illness and death remain rare in children with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control indicates on its website that just 0.2% of the recorded deaths were people less than 25 years old.

See the full news conference:

Meanwhile, Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo declared her emergency powers, reducing gatherings to no more than 15 and requiring masks and social distancing, will continue until there is a vaccine.

"We don't want an overwhelmed hospital system, which is happening in many states, but not here," he said.

However, there are no states in which hospitals are at capacity.

Our Governor admits that there is no endgame for emergency powers, masks, distancing, limited gatherings. “Until we have a vaccine this is how we’re going to have to live”. Translation: “I have no plans to cede my control”. RI is at < 1% positivity rate. pic.twitter.com/78yYIFzDWb — TNK PhD CFA (@TTBikeFit) September 1, 2020