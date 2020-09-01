(LIVESCIENCE) -- What happens when you train a neural network using the King James Bible? You get "AI Jesus" — artificial intelligence (AI) that expounds on topics as Jesus from the King James edition of the New Testament might have done.

Well, almost.

The voice of this so-called AI clone of Jesus comes from one source of data — the Bible — "and nothing else," said AI Jesus programmer George Davila Durendal. As a developer of AI algorithms and CEO of Saviors Artificial Intelligence, Durendal trains neural networks to detect guns in security camera footage in order to prevent mass shootings.

