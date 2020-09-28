North Korea searching for South Korean official they apologized for killing

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

North Korea said they are searching for the body of a South Korean official after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized for his death, Reuters reported.

North Korea started trying to find the body, but also said that South Korean naval operations crossed a sea border into North Korean territory, North Korean state news agency KCNA said, according to Reuters. KCNA also called for South Korea to stop crossing the border in the west sea.

“We also took more necessary security measures in order to make sure that no more incident spoiling the relations of trust and respect between the north and the south would happen in any case,” KCNA said, according to Reuters.

TRENDING: Alleged attacker behind carnage at pro-Trump event linked to 'Caravan 4 Justice' group