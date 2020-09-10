NSA chief who oversaw sweeping domestic phone surveillance joins Amazon board as director

(ZEROHEDGE) – Just days after Amazon published a scathing letter slamming President Trump for not allowing the American multinational tech company to get the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract, which instead was awarded to Microsoft, Amazon's board has just appointed former NSA head and retired general of the U.S. Army Keith B. Alexander as a director.

Alexander will also serve on the board's audit committee, according to Bloomberg on Wednesday. The company which has long faced criticism and scrutiny over its deep CIA ties and collaboration, especially given its prior $600 million contract with the CIA for cloud computing services, will now have a well-known national security state hawk who was commander of US Cyber Command from May 2010 to March 2014.

Crucially his tenure as Director of the National Security Agency went for nearly a decade, from August 2005 to March 2014. From there he founded a cybersecurity technology company in 2014, of which he's still leads as Co-CEO and president, called IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc.

