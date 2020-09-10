One doctor's own practice charged him $10,984 for COVID antibody test

(ZEROHEDGE) – One doctor in Austin literally got a taste of his own medicine after going to his own practice to get a Covid antibody test. Assuming he would get one for free because he worked for the company, his insurance instead wound up getting a bill from Physicians Premier ER for $10,984. His insurance paid it all.

But the doctor in question, Dr. Zachary Sussman, became so dismayed, he quit his job, according to ProPublica. Now, the parent company of Sussman's insurer is investigating the case.

Sussman was working part time at four Physicians Premier ER centers, making $4,000 per month to oversee antibody testing. The job was a temporary gig between permanent jobs in Austin and New Mexico.

He decided he wanted to take his own test in May, before visiting his family, because he had developed a headache. He went to his own company for a test and, knowing "the materials for each antibody test only amounted to about $8, and it gets read on the spot" – and that he could even administer the test, figured costs would be minimal.

