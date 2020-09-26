Oregon gov declares state of emergency over Proud Boy protest but not BLM riots

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called 'white supremacist groups' are expected to hold a rally.

Leaders of the self-described 'Western chauvinist' Proud Boys called Saturday's rally to 'end domestic terrorism' after four months of near daily demonstrations against police violence and racism in Oregon's largest city that have often ended in violence.

Many out-of-state demonstrators, some armed, were expected to attend the Proud Boys event in a park about six miles north of downtown, state officials said, with organizers expecting a crowd of up to 20,000, according to local television station KGW8.

