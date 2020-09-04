Oregon hunter, 66, gored to death by bull elk he had shot and injured with an arrow the previous day

(MEAWW) An archery hunter was killed by an enraged elk on Sunday, August 30, when he went in search of the animal. Mark David of Hillsboro had reportedly injured the bull elk on Saturday, August 29, with a bow and arrow while hunting on private property near Trask Road East in Tillamook, Oregon.

But the 66-year-old could not kill the 5-by-5 animal that day and also failed to find it before nightfall. So, he decided to search the injured bull the next morning, according to Oregon State Police. David and the property owner went out at around 9:15 am on Sunday in search of the animal. After locating the elk, the victim tried to kill it again but the injured animal attacked him and gored him in the neck with his antlers. “The landowner attempted to help David but he sustained fatal injuries and died,” Oregon State Police said. The police added that after an investigation, the elk was killed and its meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail.

Read the full story ›