Osama Bin Laden's niece says Trump is only president who can prevent another 9/11

Claims new terrorist attack is around the corner if Biden elected

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2020 at 1:10pm
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The niece of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden claims that Donald Trump is the only president who can prevent another similar terrorist attack on the United States.

Noor bin Ladin, 33, warned that if Joe Biden is elected, another attack may be on the way, as she claimed that leftists in the US have aligned themselves with radicalism.

She believes Trump 'must be reelected' and hit out at the likes of Ilhan Omar who she says 'hate your country'.

In her first ever interview with the New York Post, bin Ladin, whose branch of the family spells their name differently, revealed that she was a long-time Trump supporter and wears her MAGA hat around her native Switzerland.

Read the full story ›

