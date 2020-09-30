Pandemic widens race, class gaps in U.S. schools

(REUTERS) – Natalie Cruz, 12, missed math and language arts instruction one recent morning because the school's virtual interface would not load. Carlos, her 8-year-old brother, sat beside her at the kitchen table, studying with last year's workbooks because the district had yet to supply him with a PC, weeks after instruction started online.

Across town, Zachary and Zeno Lentz, 5 and 9, were at their high-performing elementary schools, where they attend in-person on Tuesdays and Fridays. They learn remotely the other three days, assisted by their college-educated mother, a social worker who can do her job from home.

The Cruz and Lentz children are separated by just a few miles in York, Pennsylvania. But they are a world apart in educational opportunities, a gap education experts say has widened amid the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

