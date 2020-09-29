PARODY: Dems will just have Trump debate Biden's teleprompter directly

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story below is complete satire:

(BABYLON BEE) -- In an attempt to cut out the middleman and not waste everyone's time, Democrats announced today that they will be taking part in the debates, but they will just have Trump debate Biden's teleprompter directly.

The move is expected to save a lot of time as there won't be long, rambling, unintelligible rants or completely incoherent sentences coming from the Democratic candidate.

The teleprompter will display all of Biden's handlers' carefully worded talking points. Trump will give his own points and respond to everything displayed on the screen, translated to audio via text-to-speech for the convenience of the debaters and the audience.

Read the full story ›