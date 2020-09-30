Parrots removed from Safari Park after teaching each other to swear

(ODDEE) – Five parrots were removed from a wildlife park after they were swearing at customers. The new birds arrived on August 15th and the parrots had a grand time during quarantine, teaching each other to swear.

The bird's antics made the staff laugh, and only further encouraged the birds' bad behavior. Once the birds began yelling and swearing in front of the guests, and laughing about it, action had to be taken.

"For the last 25 years, we have always taken in parrots that have sometimes had a bit of blue language and we have really got used to that. Every now and then you'll get one that swears and it's always funny. We always find it very comical when they do swear at you," the park's chief executive officer Steve Nichols commented.

"But, just by coincidence, we took in five in the same week and because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds. The more they swear the more you usually laugh which then triggers them to swear again."

Read the full story ›