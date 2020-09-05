SECTIONS
Education U.S.
P Share Print

Party's over: Trump orders purge of 'critical race theory' from federal agencies

'The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2020 at 1:16pm
P Share Print

(BREITBART) At the direction of President Trump, the White House Office of Management and Budget will move to identify and eliminate any trace of “critical race theory” in the federal government.

Critical race theory is the leftist, racist doctrine that forms the intellectual underpinnings of Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and other radical organizations currently engaged in unrest on America’s streets.

It alleges, among other things, that the United States is a white supremacist country, and that all white people are guilty of racism, whether they intend it or not.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×