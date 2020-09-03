Pastor vows to keep holding indoor church service despite $52,000 in fines

(KTVU) -- SANTA CLARA, California -- A church in Santa Clara has been fined more than $52,000 for holding indoor services during the coronavirus pandemic in violation of health orders.

North Valley Baptist church had already been hit with $15,000 in fines for two church services held on Aug. 23 then one on Aug. 26, according to the East Bay Times.

The publication reports that the church received a cease-and-desist letter from the Santa Clara County Counsel. It said the church was in violation of county health orders by failing to make sure parishioners were wearing masks and social distancing, as well as holding in-person gatherings and singing during services.

