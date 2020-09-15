SECTIONS
Pastor and wife flee for lives after 15-year sentence for celebrating Christmas

Sent to stay in infamous Evin Prison, the Iranian penitentiary labeled 'a torture factory'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2020 at 9:49pm
(ACLJ) -- A Christian pastor and his wife are running for their lives after being arrested and SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS, among other Christian traditions.

Iranian-Assyrian Christian Pastor Victor Bet-Tamraz, 66, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and his wife Shamiram Issavi, 65, was sentenced to 5 years (image source: Article18.) Bet-Tamraz and other Christians were arrested on Dec. 26, 2014. What was the heinous crime that earned them a stay in Iran’s infamous Evin Prison – the Iranian penitentiary labeled “a torture factory”? Holding a gathering to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

The arresting officers reportedly told them they were being arrested for participating in an “unlawful and unauthorized gathering”:

