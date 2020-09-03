SECTIONS
U.S.HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
P Share Print

Pelosi's hair salon forced to relucate due to death threats

Owner says accusation of 'set-up' is 'absolutely false'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2020 at 3:36pm
P Share Print

(CONSERVATIVEUS) – On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Erica Kious, the owner of the San Francisco hair salon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited, reacted to Pelosi’s claim that she was set up by stating that Pelosi or her staff made the appointment and wondered, “if she’s in there comfortably, without a mask, and feeling safe, then why are we shut down?”

Kious said Pelosi “had called a stylist in, or her assistant did, and made the appointment. So, the appointment was already booked. So, there was no way I could’ve set that up. And I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in to set her up. So, that’s absolutely false.”

The video shows Pelosi entering a room followed by another person — the stylist, according to Fox News — who is wearing a mask. It is not clear whether she subsequently put her mask back on.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







COVID Hysteria: Students expelled for turning their heads in class
Stocks plunge, with the Dow dropping more than 800 points
Joe Biden gaslights: 'I am a Constitutionalist'
Merkel pressed to sabotage critical Russian gas pipeline
Chinese military rolls into Inner Mongolia
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×