Pelosi's hair salon forced to relucate due to death threats

(CONSERVATIVEUS) – On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Erica Kious, the owner of the San Francisco hair salon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited, reacted to Pelosi’s claim that she was set up by stating that Pelosi or her staff made the appointment and wondered, “if she’s in there comfortably, without a mask, and feeling safe, then why are we shut down?”

Kious said Pelosi “had called a stylist in, or her assistant did, and made the appointment. So, the appointment was already booked. So, there was no way I could’ve set that up. And I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in to set her up. So, that’s absolutely false.”

The video shows Pelosi entering a room followed by another person — the stylist, according to Fox News — who is wearing a mask. It is not clear whether she subsequently put her mask back on.

