SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Pelosi's tweet panned amid fallout from salon video

Messaged nation that Dems 'unified' in commitment to working families

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2020 at 9:37am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was accused by critics last week of using her platform to damage a local hair salon owner in San Francisco, was called out on Monday over a tweet she posted celebrating the “hard-working families” across the U.S. on Labor Day.

“Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families,” Pelosi wrote. “House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy #LaborDay!”

The tweet didn't sit well with some commenters who pointed to her recent visit to a hair salon. Security footage obtained by Fox News, time-stamped last Monday at 3:08 p.m., showed the speaker walking through ESalonSF with wet hair and without a mask.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×