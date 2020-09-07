The pernicious progenitor of 'Critical Race Theory'

In my column last week, I exposed the LGBT movement as the tip of the Marxist spear stabbing through the heart of our constitutional republic. This week I will explain why the LGBTs, of all the contingents of the "perpetual grievance coalition" (aka the Democrat Party), gained this power and how they have maximized it.

The big news this past weekend is President Trump banning "Critical Race Theory" from being taught to government employees in federal agencies (who knew?). "Critical Race Theory" is a subcategory of "Critical Theory," described in the Encyclopedia Britannica as a "Marxist-inspired movement in social and political philosophy originally associated with the work of the Frankfurt School. Drawing particularly on the thought of Karl Marx and Sigmund Freud, critical theorists maintain that a primary goal of philosophy is to understand and to help overcome the social structures through which people are dominated and oppressed. … Since the 1970s, critical theory has been immensely influential in the study of history, law, literature, and the social sciences."

Hmm … "the social structures through which people are dominated and oppressed." WND readers will immediately think of the current oppression of conservative speech and thought by all the Marxist power-brokers from "Big Tech" to Hollywood to universities to Lois Lerner's IRS. (My, how the "victims" love to victimize.)

The list is enormous, but no, in Critical Theory only Christians and constitutionalists can be oppressors, and, in fact, cannot help being so. Thus, Encyclopedia Britannica defines "Critical Race Theory" as "the view that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist and that race itself, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of colour. According to critical race theory (CRT), racial inequality emerges from the social, economic, and legal differences that white people create between 'races' to maintain elite white interests in labour markets and politics, giving rise to poverty and criminality in many minority communities. … Its intellectual origins go back to the 1960s and '70s."

Wow. This not only passes for rational argument, it is now standard fare in public education. So now you know why the "white" race (always lower case, of course) must be destroyed for the good of humanity and why self-hating young white college graduates swell the ranks of Antifa and BLM – Vlad Lenin's ultimate "useful idiots."

Importantly, however, Critical Theory and Critical Race Theory were latecomers to the Hate America party. The grand-daddy of victim-becomes-oppressor ideologies is "Marcusianism," a term I have coined to describe the bedrock ideological conclusions of preeminent Frankfurt School strategist Herbert Marcuse: that Marxism's true nemesis is "the repressive order of procreative sexuality," requiring "the disintegration of … the monogamic and patriarchal society."

Marcuse began preaching this theory of sexual oppression in the 1930s. It's tenets were reflected in Alfred Kinsey's fraudulent but paradigm-shattering sex-research in "Sexual Behavior in the Human Male" (1948) and became the impetus for open LGBT street activism in the early 1950s through (Communist) Harry Hay's Mattachine Society.

Homosexuals thus became the original victim class of Cultural Marxists in America. (One might argue that "women" were the first victim group, but womens' emancipation actually originates in the pre-Marx Christian "temperance movement" of the early 1800s.)

Kinsey, building upon Freud, essentially created the politically motivated pseudo-science of what I call "Sexual Orientation Theory," whose central false assumption is the concept of homosexual/heterosexual equivalence. That supposed equivalence, invented whole-cloth from his imagination, was represented in the "Kinsey Scale," which posits that all human beings are actually bisexual by nature and that exclusive homosexuality and heterosexuality are polar extremes. It was all deep-rooted self-justification for the bisexual and extraordinarily perverse Alfred Kinsey, who eventually died of accidental asphyxiation during a bondage-fetish ritual. His life and work are exhaustively documented by the long-suffering heroine of the pro-family movement, Dr. Judith Reisman, who has devoted her career to exposing Kinsey and the devastating consequences of his fraud.

Upon that unscientific, purely ideological false premise of homo/hetero equivalence – which simply ignores the self-evident realities of physiology, reproductive biology and millennia of human experience – "Sexual Orientation" theorists built the political case for defining homosexuals as victims of "the repressive order of procreative sexuality." From this came the strategy of piggybacking on the legitimate civil rights movement (whose Christian roots go back to the abolitionists among America's Founding Fathers) by adding "sexual orientation" to anti-discrimination laws, aka "Sexual Orientation Regulations" (SORs).

The strategy was diabolically clever, because the SOR is the seed from which grows the entire tree of the LGBT agenda with all of its poisonous fruit. Just as a logical premise dictates a conclusion in mathematics, the adoption of a law that defines disapproval of homosexuality – a form of voluntary conduct with serious psychological and public health consequences – as legally (and morally) wrong automatically pits the government against the Bible and against Natural Law itself, and guarantees that ALL "discriminatory" public policy will eventually be banned in response to persistent LGBT pressure. Read the official 1972 gay rights platform to see just how true this is (and what's next).

Of course, the "oppressor and victim" theme goes to the very heart of Marxism from the beginning, but it's first use as a tool of social engineering in the civil rights era of post-World War II America was by the homosexuals, the original foot-soldiers of the revolution. It was their success in proving the effectiveness of Marcusianism that made "sexual revolution" the chief weapon of the globalists worldwide – the battering ram for breaking down religious and cultural resistance to one-world government.

Thus, any anti-globalist who embraces homo/hetero equivalency is unwittingly cutting his own throat.