Phones wiped by Mueller team members might be able to be 'un-wiped'

(THE LID) Records responsive to a FOIA request were posted by the Department of Justice this week, and they show that 14 members of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team “wiped” data from their government-issued smartphones after the DOJ inspector general requested the phones from them for review. wiped by Mueller team

The special counsel geniuses used several methods, including entering the wrong passcode 10 times to automatically trigger a data wipe. Some individuals set phones in airplane mode with incorrect passwords or no passwords provided, making the data inaccessible when the phone was turned over.

The latter situation might prompt a law enforcement request to the phone vendor to unlock the data. Although this wasn’t a criminal proceeding – but rather an IG investigation – the data at issue constitute something the agency is entitled to recover. It’s a set of federal records, and the agency is the contract customer.

