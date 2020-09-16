Popular Spanish-speaking sports announcer forced to quit over support for Trump

(GREGGJARRETT.COM) – One of the Carolina Panthers football broadcasters was not in his booth at the 2020 season-opening game. Why? Because he openly supports President Trump and refuses to allow the NFL to stunt his first amendment rights. First amendment rights which he proudly now has after officially becoming an American citizen just last month.

42-year-old Luis Moreno Jr. moved to the United States from Mexico at the age of 14. He was a star fullback and linebacker for Charlotte Catholic, then played college ball at Hampden-Sydney in Virginia. Since 2010, Moreno has been an incredibly popular play-by-play commentator en Espanol for the Carolina Panthers. Moreno co-hosted with his uncle Jaime Moreno.

Moreno and his uncle "became media darlings for infusing their calls with bursts of extreme enthusiasm more commonly associated with Spanish soccer announcers, and for coining off-the-wall nicknames for the team's biggest talents," reported the Charlotte Observer. During COVID-19 Moreno Jr., like the rest of us, was forced to stay at home which he says was enlightening. Particularly about politics and his thoughts on President Trump. He "found out that there are a lot of things that are happening that I wasn't aware of that make me support him."

