Popular TV weather gal 'posted wrenching confession on Facebook' before suicide

(KNEWZ) -- Kelly Plasker died by suicide, according to her news station, with the weather reporter from northwest Texas making a heartbreaking confession on Facebook before her tragic death.

The beloved weather forecaster, a presenter with Texas-based NBC affiliate KCBD, died Sunday, just two years after her 19-year-old son took his own life.

As the New York Post reports, in her last Facebook post written Sunday morning, the 42-year-old reporter shared a “final confession for the sins I am responsible for,” detailing how a teacher in high school allegedly groomed and abused her over the course of a one-year relationship.

