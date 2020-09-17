Portland protester jailed for injuring officer with laser

(ZEROHEDGE) – A Portland man has been indicted by a grand jury for an attack on a police officer using a high powered laser during protests last month.

36-year old Bryan Kelley allegedly pointed a laser into an officer's eyes that so powerful it can cause permanent blindness, and possibly strong enough to burn through clothing and protective equipment.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt described the laser as "so powerful that it would burn through paper and cause dry material to catch fire."

The Portland Police department went so far as to post a video to YouTube demonstrating the laser's power in action. The device is seen in the demonstration burning holes in a thick piece of cardboard in a mere couple seconds.

The attack occurred on Aug.25 after police responded to Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters breaking into the Portland City Hall in order to destroy and vandalize the building and its civic offices.

