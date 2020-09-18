Postal worker, 33, punches elderly Trump supporter, 84, and 2 others at MAGA rally

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A California man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked several people, including an elderly woman, during a rally held in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

Alvin Gary Shaw, 33, confronted the small group of people during the gathering in Aliso Viejo - 50 miles south of Los Angeles - around 6.30pm.

Shaw allegedly blew smoke in some of the supporters' faces and used his cigar to burn one person's Trump sign, according to local reports.

