Postal worker, 33, punches elderly Trump supporter, 84, and 2 others at MAGA rally

Brought down by retired cop after blowing smoke in their faces and burning a sign

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2020 at 3:39pm
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A California man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked several people, including an elderly woman, during a rally held in support of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

Alvin Gary Shaw, 33, confronted the small group of people during the gathering in Aliso Viejo - 50 miles south of Los Angeles - around 6.30pm.

Shaw allegedly blew smoke in some of the supporters' faces and used his cigar to burn one person's Trump sign, according to local reports.

