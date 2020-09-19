SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

President orders GOP to be ready to move on next SCOTUS justice

Trump goes there: 'We have this obligation, without delay!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2020 at 12:12pm
P Share Print

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) President Trump on Friday night heard from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg had passed away.

His reaction was class all the way.

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump said.

“She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I’m sad to hear that,” he added.

But on Saturday morning President Trump followed Barack Obama’s lead and told Republicans to be ready to move on the next SCOTUS nominee.

TRENDING: In the end, the rioters are Obama's army

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×