President orders GOP to be ready to move on next SCOTUS justice

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) President Trump on Friday night heard from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg had passed away.

His reaction was class all the way.

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump said.

“She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I’m sad to hear that,” he added.

But on Saturday morning President Trump followed Barack Obama’s lead and told Republicans to be ready to move on the next SCOTUS nominee.

