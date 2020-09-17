Price tag for new city contract with Seattle 'street czar' draws scrutiny

(KOMO NEWS) – The city of Seattle has entered into a contract with Andre Taylor, a high-profile civic activist who will become the city's first "Street Czar," a role that has come under fire from some in the community.
Under the terms of the year-long contract, the city will pay Taylor and his group, called Not This Time, $150,000 to provide "expertise and support services in de-escalation, community engagement, and alternatives to policing." The city's contract was first reported by Publicola.
Taylor said the role will benefit the city and its outreach efforts to the community.
"A street czar is a person who has a particular genius in a particular area," Taylor told KOMO News on Tuesday. "I know the term 'street czar' is quite provocative."