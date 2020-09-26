Pro-Antifa DA drops attempted murder, arson charges for man who allegedly hurled massive Molotov cocktail at cops

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Multnomah County district attorney Mike Schmidt has dropped the most serious charges against Joseph Robert Sipe, the *ALLEGED* rioting terrorist who *ALLEGEDLY* threw a giant Molotov cocktail at police in Portland last night. Charges of First Degree Attempted Murder, First Degree Arson, First Degree Attempted Assault, and Attempt To Commit A Class A Felony, which all fall under Class A and B felonies, were all dropped. Only the Class C Felony charges of Riot and Unlawful Possession Of A Destructive Device remain.

D.A. Schmidt has been known for catering to the terrorists, often dropping charges on rioters in the aftermath of these “peaceful protests.”

