Prof calls for all cops to be strangled, then whines about doxxing and death threats

'So intense that I have been compelled to relocate to a hotel for my own safety'

Published September 29, 2020 at 4:01pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A professor who called for every “last cop” to be strangled says he is now dealing with death threats, vandalism and doxxing attempts.

Earlier this month, Midwestern State University philosophy professor Nathan Jun wrote on a Facebook thread “I want the entire world to burn until the last cop is strangled with the intestines of the last capitalist, who is strangled in turn with the intestines of the last politician.”

The comment also included a link to a YouTube video which now appears to have been taken down.

