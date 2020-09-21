SECTIONS
Profs: Returning to campus amid COVID enforces 'white supremacy culture'

Boston University embraces antiracism language to fight return

WND News Services
Published September 21, 2020
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Boston University faculty members and students recently released a letter that calls on the institution to reconsider its approach to coronavirus.

Their letter argued coronavirus is not just a public health issue, it’s also part of white supremacy.

In the letter, titled “Back2BU in a Time of COVID: A Call for BU to Dismantle Institutionalized White Supremacy Culture,” students and faculty outlined the alleged “white supremacy culture” with several examples and offered a solution to combat it. It has over 50 signers as of Friday.

