Profs: Returning to campus amid COVID enforces 'white supremacy culture'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Boston University faculty members and students recently released a letter that calls on the institution to reconsider its approach to coronavirus.

Their letter argued coronavirus is not just a public health issue, it’s also part of white supremacy.

In the letter, titled “Back2BU in a Time of COVID: A Call for BU to Dismantle Institutionalized White Supremacy Culture,” students and faculty outlined the alleged “white supremacy culture” with several examples and offered a solution to combat it. It has over 50 signers as of Friday.

Read the full story ›