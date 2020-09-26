'Prolific sextortionist' gets 40 years in prison for harming 150 girls

(WAGA-TV) A Georgia man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was found guilty of producing and distributing child pornography coerced from more than 100 young girls.

Benjamin Jenkins, 25, of Mableton, also faces a lifetime of supervision after his eventual release, according to the U.S. Justice Department, which described him as a “prolific sextornist” in announcing Tuesday's sentence.

“Jenkins exploited as many as 150 girls for his perverse satisfaction, causing unbelievable trauma to these children and their families,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak stated in a news release. “The sheer degradation and depravity that Jenkins forced his victims to endure is unimaginable. This sentence will hopefully help these courageous victims and their families heal.”

