Protests erupt across nation after Kentucky grand jury decision

Declined to file homicide charges in Breonna Taylor's death

WND News Services
Published September 24, 2020 at 12:02pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Both peaceful and violent demonstrations broke out across the country after a Kentucky grand jury declined to file homicide charges against any of the three police officers were involved in the March raid in which Breonna Taylor was shot and killed.

Protests began in Louisville minutes after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the grand jury's findings Wednesday afternoon. By the evening, two law enforcement officials in Louisville were shot, but neither officer was in critical condition, and the police announced an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting. Approximately 100 protesters, and some journalists, were arrested there, according to CBS News affiliate WLKY.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared an emergency order prior to the grand jury announcement, closed much of the downtown area, and issued a 9 p.m. curfew for the city.

