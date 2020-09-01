Protests erupt in LA after deputies shoot black man

(FOX NEWS) -- Protests erupted in Southern Los Angeles on Monday night after the fatal shooting of a black man by police.
A demonstration took place at the scene of the shooting earlier on Monday afternoon when sheriff’s deputies opened fire on a suspect during a foot chase in the area of Westmont, according to CBSLA.
The man who was killed, identified by a local Black Lives Matters group as Dijon Kizzee, was riding his bike when the deputies tried to stop him for “code violations related to his bike riding.”
Advertisement - story continues below