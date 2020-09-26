SECTIONS
U.S. World
P Share Print

Putin: Russia, U.S. should make deal to stop meddling in each other's elections

'These measures are aimed at building up trust between our states, promoting security and prosperity of our peoples'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2020 at 7:56pm
P Share Print

(BUSINESS INSIDER) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for a truce between the United States and Russia, asking for both countries to agree not to meddle in this year's elections.

In a statement, Putin wrote that he proposes "to exchange, in a mutually acceptable format, guarantees of non-intervention into internal affairs of each other, including into electoral processes, inter alia, by means of the ICTs and high-tech methods."

The suggestion is part of a "comprehensive program" meant to enhance and strengthen the relationship between the two countries, according to the statement.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×