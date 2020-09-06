SECTIONS
Questions 'meant for a child': Trump rips media over softball treatment of Biden

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published September 6, 2020 at 7:33pm
Establishment media bias against President Donald Trump is coming under attack both from within the White House and the ranks of the media itself.

During a White House news briefing Friday, Trump slammed journalists for what he said were the simplistic questions they gently asked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"I watched the interview with sleepy Joe Biden, and he didn’t ask questions. You didn’t ask questions like that. Read the questions you asked. They were, like, meant for a child. Those questions were meant for a child," Trump said.

"Smiles on the faces of reporters -- not like you and you. There were smiles on the reporters. What do you think? Take a look at those questions that they ask him. They were not meant for a grown-up; they were meant for a child."

Some conservative media commentators tweeted their disgust at the fawning nature of the establishment media when dealing with Biden:

Neil Cavuto, a Fox News host who has fought his own battles with the White House, said Friday that Biden and Trump should both face scrutiny as they campaign.

"I did not see that today with Joe Biden when it came to the press," Cavuto said.

He summarized the questions asked of Biden.

"What they're essentially saying is, 'Can you again confirm for us why you think the president is such a jerk given some of these jerky things that he's said and argued?' That's not fair and balanced. That's not doing your job," Cavuto said.

"If you are going to have Joe Biden talking about how he would do things economically differently or how, for example, he was on top of [the coronavirus] from the very beginning when the facts are he wasn’t, call him on it. Call both on it, but treat both the same way," he said.

Cavuto added that is not what he is seeing.

"If you want to be kind and gentle to both [sides], that's your strategy, [to be] kind and gentle to both. But if you want to be a jerk to one side versus the other side, that’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not balanced, and that shouldn’t be."

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt shook his head at the conduct of the establishment media.

"So seldom do reporters get to ask Joe Biden questions, so seldom do reporters -- this is the second time really in quite a while ... and that was shamefully embarrassing," Stirewalt said Friday.

"I'm just sitting here listening thinking, 'Don't you want to know about his plans? Don't you want to know about the controversy surrounding his plans? Don't you want to know anything?'"

"The closest we got to adversarial questioning was when they were asking him about whether he got his coronavirus test up his nose or whatever," Stirewalt said.

"It was just a real missed opportunity. It was frustrating to see."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

