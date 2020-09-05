Report: Legal immigration from India spurs illegal migration to U.S.

(BREITBART) The growing number of legal and illegal Indian migrants in the United States is encouraging more illegal migration from India’s vast population of 200 million underpaid and underemployed youths, according to an Indian newspaper.

The article, published by the India Times’ business journal: cited the power of cell phone videos as a lure and goad for many young men who are understandably eager to escape India’s poor economy:

Manpreet Brar, 22, had lost hope of a good future in India after failing to clear any government job exams even after numerous attempts. “I tried landing a job in the police and army but couldn’t secure a spot. My friends who had gone to America were making way more money than I would’ve made here doing anything, so going there seemed like my only option,” he told ET [Economic Times] Online.

The vast majority of Indian migrants go to oil-rich Arab countries. Many go to Canada or Europe, where governments are quietly eager to provide India’s cheap labor to local employers.

But there are so many Indians migrating to the United States that they exceeded the Mexican legal inflow in 2018.