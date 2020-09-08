Report: Obama's CIA chief had 'secret task force' to probe Trump

Former Barack Obama CIA Director John Brennan set up his own "secret task force" to investigate Donald Trump before the FBI began its Russia-collusion probe, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

The Brennan task force, operating out of CIA headquarters in Langley on a separate budget, was discovered in the investigation of the Obama Russia probe by U.S. Attorney John Durham, Sperry said.

DEVELOPING: Investigators have learned that Obama CIA Director John Brennan ran a secret task force out of Langley with its own separate budget to investigate Trump campaign and alleged ties to Russia. Task force set up before FBI officially launched its own probe on 07/31/16 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 8, 2020

Brennan has been one of Trump's harshest critics, accusing him of "treason."

Sperry's reporting was backed up by reporter Adam Housley, who tweeted that Brennan had been "doing this well before Trump."

He’d been doing this well before Trump. As I have reported. https://t.co/0jxayu7jOL — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 8, 2020

"Remember I've been saying John Brennan ran his own op and had been doing that," Housley wrote on Twitter. "I've reported/said this for 3 years. Just keep it in mind,"

Spokesman Nick Shapiro said Brennan has been interviewed by Durham's team at Langley headquarters and was told he is not a subject of Durham's probe, the Washington Examiner reported.

However, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has cautioned that Brennan is not in the clear.

Brennan falsely testified under oath that the Steele dossier was not included in the Intelligence Community's assessment of Russian collusion in 2017.

The Durham investigation has produced one guilty plea. Former FBI employee Kevin Clinesmith admitted he altered an email during the bureau's application to renew a warrant to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.