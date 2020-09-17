Report: Treasury agency flagged Hunter Biden's deals as 'suspicious'

A division of the U.S. Treasury flagged several of Hunter Biden's foreign deals as "suspicious" during the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations, reported Just the News.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network highlighted the activity in "Suspicious Activity Reports" given to Senate committees that have been investigating the Russia and Ukraine scandals, the report said, citing "several officials familiar with the evidence."

The concerns likely will be published by the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Senate Finance committees, the report said.

The question is whether or not U.S. law enforcement or intelligence agencies will do anything to determine if the money flowing to Vice President Joe Biden's son posed any criminal or intelligence threats.

There was no comment to JTN from the Treasury, the FBI or the Office of Director of National Intelligence.

Democrats said in the report that Republicans "have had this in their back pocket for some time to make headlines as the election drew closer."

Senate investigators were given access to the SAR documents as part of their review of Vice President Joe Biden's oversight of U.S. relations with Russia, Ukraine and China.

Among the issues is Burisma's hiring of Hunter Biden when the company was the target of a corruption investigation and Joe Biden was overseeing U.S. relations with Ukraine. Hunter Biden's company received a total of $3.1 million for his service on the board despite his lack of experience in the natural gas industry.

JTN described the reports as one of the most powerful and secretive tools in the battle against drug cartels, terrorism and money laundering.

They often are a starting point for investigations.

JTN said "suspicious transaction reports turned over to the Senate committees are the second known instance of red flags raised about foreign money flowing into business firms associated with Hunter Biden."

In 2016, the Latvian government warned Ukrainian prosecutors that some payments from Burisma "to an account in New York controlled by Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca Bohai firm appeared suspicious."

More than $16 million routed from Belize and the United Kingdom to Burisma was "partially transferred" to Hunter Biden.

The letter raising the concerns said: "On the grounds of possible legalization of proceeds derived from criminal activity and corruption, please grant us permission to share the information included in the reply to this request with Latvian law enforcement entities for intelligence purposes only," according to JTN.

In addition to the lucrative deal in Ukraine, Hunter Biden went to China aboard Air Force Two with his father to strike a deal with a state-own Chinese company believed to be worth $1 billion.

The deal helped a Chinese military manufacturer purchase a controlling stake in an American auto parts company.