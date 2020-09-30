SECTIONS
U.S.CREATING CHAOS
Sanctuary Los Angeles frees illegal aliens charged with murder, sex crimes

Continues to release career criminals back into communities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 30, 2020 at 2:25pm
(BREITBART) – The sanctuary jurisdiction of Los Angeles County, California, continues to release illegal alien career criminals back into communities, including those charged with murder and child sex crimes.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency detailed in a report the extent to which Los Angeles County officials are taking measures to shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

In one case, for instance, a 40-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador was released back into the community on August 26 after having been convicted of homicide, robbery, and terrorist threats.

Another example involves a 34-year-old illegal alien from Mexico who was released on August 23 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office after having been charged for allegedly molesting a child, as well as for lewd and lascivious acts.

