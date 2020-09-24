SECTIONS
DiversionsTHE FINAL FRONTIER
P Share Print

'School-bus' sized asteroid expected to buzz Earth Thursday

'Not on an impact trajectory' with our planet

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2020 at 4:23pm
P Share Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – NASA reports a small near-Earth asteroid (or NEA), the size of a "small school bus," will buzz Earth Thursday (Sept. 24) at a distance closer than the moon and most geostationary weather satellites.

The asteroid, named 2020 SW, was discovered last Thursday (Sept. 18) by NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona. The size of the asteroid is an estimated 15 feet by 30 feet wide, making it roughly the size of a "small school bus," said NASA.

The space agency points out 2020 SW is "not on an impact trajectory with Earth, if it were, the space rock would almost certainly break up high in the atmosphere, becoming a bright meteor known as a fireball."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×